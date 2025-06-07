Aryna Sabalenka's Emotional Apology: A Dramatic French Open Final

Aryna Sabalenka, who finished as the French Open runner-up, was visibly emotional as she apologized for her performance, describing the final as "terrible." Despite being the world number one and securing an initial lead, Sabalenka committed 70 unforced errors, culminating in her defeat by Coco Gauff.

"This defeat is especially painful considering the intense two weeks of playing in challenging conditions," Sabalenka remarked, holding back tears. She thanked her team for their support, expressing regret over the match's outcome and vowing to return more determined.

In a gracious gesture, Sabalenka praised her opponent, saying, "To Coco: you deserve it, you're a hard worker, a fighter." The three-time Grand Slam champion aims to use this loss as a stepping stone for her future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)