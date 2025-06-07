Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka's Emotional Apology: A Dramatic French Open Final

Aryna Sabalenka, the French Open runner-up, delivered a heartfelt apology following her loss to Coco Gauff. Despite holding an early lead, Sabalenka was overcome by errors, contributing to her defeat. She expressed her gratitude to her team and promised to return stronger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-06-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 22:04 IST
Aryna Sabalenka's Emotional Apology: A Dramatic French Open Final
Aryna Sabalenka
  • Country:
  • France

Aryna Sabalenka, who finished as the French Open runner-up, was visibly emotional as she apologized for her performance, describing the final as "terrible." Despite being the world number one and securing an initial lead, Sabalenka committed 70 unforced errors, culminating in her defeat by Coco Gauff.

"This defeat is especially painful considering the intense two weeks of playing in challenging conditions," Sabalenka remarked, holding back tears. She thanked her team for their support, expressing regret over the match's outcome and vowing to return more determined.

In a gracious gesture, Sabalenka praised her opponent, saying, "To Coco: you deserve it, you're a hard worker, a fighter." The three-time Grand Slam champion aims to use this loss as a stepping stone for her future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025