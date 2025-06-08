Coco Gauff: From Set Down to French Open Crown

Coco Gauff made history at the French Open by overcoming a set down to secure victory against Aryna Sabalenka in a tense final. The match, played in challenging conditions with numerous unforced errors, saw Gauff become the first American since Serena Williams in 2015 to claim the coveted title.

Gauff's triumph, which complements her 2023 U.S. Open win, confirms her as a rising star in women's tennis. Despite trailing in the first set, she displayed remarkable resilience and determination, ultimately prevailing with a 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 scoreline.

The victory, celebrated with tears of joy, came after a difficult phase in Gauff's career marked by previous final losses. Sabalenka, on the other hand, described the match as one of the worst of her career, struggling with the conditions.