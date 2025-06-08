Aaron Rodgers Joins Steelers: A New NFL Chapter Begins

Aaron Rodgers, the renowned quarterback and four-time NFL MVP, has ended the suspense surrounding his career move by signing a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for Rodgers as he joins the Steelers, confirmed by the team's social media announcement showing Rodgers smiling with a signed contract.

The deal, as reported by ESPN, is valued at $13.65 million, which includes $10 million guaranteed, with a potential maximum of $19.5 million. This move comes after a highly discussed departure from the New York Jets, where Rodgers spent a tumultuous two-year tenure that ended on a sour note.

While some critics remain skeptical about Rodgers' decision, especially given his past controversies and career uncertainties, his upcoming season opens with an intense match against his former team, the Packers, in Week Eight. Rodgers will also face the Jets in the season opener, adding further excitement for fans and analysts alike.