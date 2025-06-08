Left Menu

Cricket Meets Politics: Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's Engagement Sets Stage for Historic Wedding

The engagement of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj garnered widespread joy and notable attendees, including political and cricket figures. The couple exchange vows with blessings from both families, marking a significant cultural event for their community and drawing attention to Rinku's dynamic cricket career.

Bhagwati Saroj (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The engagement of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Priya Saroj was celebrated as a significant cultural event, with the families expressing pride and happiness. Priya's uncle, Bhagwati Saroj, remarked on the international stature of the occasion for their community.

Priya's father, SP MLA Tufani Saroj, shared his joy alongside prominent guests, including Samajwadi Party MPs Dimple Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, showing support at the ceremony. BCCI Vice President and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla wished the couple success, highlighting their achievements and potential for a successful marriage.

Rinku Singh has marked his presence in cricket with impressive performances. Although yet to secure a regular ODI slot, he has shown potential in T20Is and the IPL. His notable statistics for the Kolkata Knight Riders reinforce his prowess, hinting at a promising cricketing future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

