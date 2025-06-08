Migration Challenges Overshadow FIFA Club World Cup Hopes

As the United States prepares to host the FIFA Club World Cup, challenges such as international travel concerns and economic uncertainties threaten to reduce enthusiasm. The tournament, featuring 32 professional teams from around the globe, serves as a precursor to the 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The Club World Cup expansion from seven to 32 teams has decreased its exclusivity, and ticket sales remain sluggish. The event is overshadowed by U.S. immigration policies, causing foreign tourists' detentions and visa delays. A drop in international visitors and travel bans on several countries further complicate matters.

Industry leaders and governmental figures urge improvements in visa processing and customs efficiency, as major sports events approach. However, ongoing immigration challenges and safety concerns continue to impact soccer fans. Organizations like FIFA are urged to consider these anxieties affecting the tournament's success and fan experiences.

