Pacer Khaleel Ahmed Shatters England Lions' Middle Order

England Lions faced a dramatic middle-order collapse on the third day of their second unofficial Test against India A, triggered by a fierce spell from pacer Khaleel Ahmed. His figures of 4/55 decimated the Lions, who concluded the first session at 266/8, trailing by 82 runs.

The Lions resumed at 192/3 with Jordan Cox and James Rew at the crease. However, Ahmed's incisive bowling soon put the team in distress. The side managed to cross the 200-mark but lost seven wickets for just 229 runs, including key batsmen like Cox (45), Rew (10), George Hill (0), and Chris Woakes (5).

Max Holden's attempt to stabilize the innings with Josh Tongue also failed, leaving the Lions at 243/8. Tongue and Farhan Ahmed later steadied the ship slightly, reaching 250 in 64.3 overs. This came after India A set a solid first-innings total of 348, led by KL Rahul's century.

(With inputs from agencies.)