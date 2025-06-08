Marc Marquez: The Unstoppable Force at MotorLand
Marc Marquez showcased his dominance in the Aragon Grand Prix at MotorLand, securing a win from pole and enhancing his championship lead. His brother, Alex Marquez, finished second, while Francesco Bagnaia claimed third. Marc continued his mastery, leading every session, mirroring his performance from 2015.
Marc Marquez once again demonstrated his superior skills at the MotorLand circuit, clinching the Aragon Grand Prix title from pole and further cementing his lead in the championship standings.
The race saw Marquez's brother, Alex, cross the finish line in second for Gresini Racing, and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia finish third, highlighting a family affair at the top.
Marc Marquez's weekend was a masterclass, as he led every session, a feat not achieved in a decade since he last did so at the German Grand Prix in 2015. This victory marks his seventh record-extending win at this circuit.
