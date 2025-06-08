Anirban Lahiri Poised for Breakthrough Win at LIV Golf Event

Anirban Lahiri, a seasoned golfer seeking his first victory on the LIV Golf league, dazzled audiences with a 7-under par score of 64 in Virginia. Now positioned at 11-under, Lahiri is one stroke ahead of the competition as the final round approaches.

Lahiri, 37, part of Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers team, delivered consecutive noteworthy rounds of 67 and 64. His performance, marked by seven birdies without a bogey, places him on the cusp of a long-anticipated win within the LIV league.

Veterans Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson, and Martin Kaymer remain in striking distance at 9-under. All three seasoned players aim to challenge for their maiden LIV Golf title. Meanwhile, Joaquin Niemann, DeChambeau, and Jon Rahm, leaders in the individual LIV standings, are also within reach, tied at fifth on 7-under, four shots off Lahiri's lead.