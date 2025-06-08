Orange Tigers Roar to Victory Against Nagpur Titans in T20 Clash

The Orange Tigers clinched their second win in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League by defeating the Nagpur Titans by eight wickets using the D/L Method at the VCA Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Nagpur Titans set a target of 153/6 in 20 overs, thanks to Shubham Dubey's impressive knock of 52 runs off 38 balls. The Tigers, led by Rohit Binkar's unbeaten 62, achieved the target in 13.4 overs.

Nagpur's shakiness was evident early, with Satyam Bhoyar exiting for a duck, but Aniruddha Choudhari's 20 and Jagjot Sasan's 34 stabilized their innings. Strong performances from Saurabh Dubey and others characterized the Tigers' victory.