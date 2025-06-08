Left Menu

Nidhish Rajagopal Shines in Salem Spartans' Triumph Over Madurai Panthers

Nidhish Rajagopal scored a stylish fifty to lead SKM Salem Spartans to a six-wicket victory over Siechem Madurai Panthers in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. Supported by R Kavin's solid play and effective Spartan bowling led by M Mohammed, Salem chased down the target with ease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:25 IST
Cricket Match
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping encounter of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, Nidhish Rajagopal powered SKM Salem Spartans to a decisive six-wicket victory over Siechem Madurai Panthers. Rajagopal's electrifying innings, scoring 60 off 41 balls, was the highlight of the match.

The Panthers, having set a target of 164, were restricted by a disciplined performance from Spartans' bowlers, especially Tamil Nadu pacer M Mohammed who delivered figures of 2 for 27.

With a strategic chase, aided by R Kavin's unbeaten 48, the Spartans clinched the match with eight balls remaining. Murugan Ashwin and Gurjapneet Singh's efforts for the Panthers weren't enough to thwart the Spartan dominance.

