Nidhish Rajagopal Shines in Salem Spartans' Triumph Over Madurai Panthers
Nidhish Rajagopal scored a stylish fifty to lead SKM Salem Spartans to a six-wicket victory over Siechem Madurai Panthers in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. Supported by R Kavin's solid play and effective Spartan bowling led by M Mohammed, Salem chased down the target with ease.
- Country:
- India
In a gripping encounter of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, Nidhish Rajagopal powered SKM Salem Spartans to a decisive six-wicket victory over Siechem Madurai Panthers. Rajagopal's electrifying innings, scoring 60 off 41 balls, was the highlight of the match.
The Panthers, having set a target of 164, were restricted by a disciplined performance from Spartans' bowlers, especially Tamil Nadu pacer M Mohammed who delivered figures of 2 for 27.
With a strategic chase, aided by R Kavin's unbeaten 48, the Spartans clinched the match with eight balls remaining. Murugan Ashwin and Gurjapneet Singh's efforts for the Panthers weren't enough to thwart the Spartan dominance.
ALSO READ
Lahore Qalandars Dominate to Enter PSL Final: The Cricketing Conquerors
Shubman Gill to Lead India Through Test Cricket Transition
Shubman Gill: Young Gun Leads India into Test Cricket Transition
Shubman Gill Takes the Helm: A New Era for Indian Test Cricket
The End of an Era: Kohli and Rohit Retire from Test Cricket