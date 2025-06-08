Nidhish Rajagopal Shines in Salem Spartans' Triumph Over Madurai Panthers

In a gripping encounter of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, Nidhish Rajagopal powered SKM Salem Spartans to a decisive six-wicket victory over Siechem Madurai Panthers. Rajagopal's electrifying innings, scoring 60 off 41 balls, was the highlight of the match.

The Panthers, having set a target of 164, were restricted by a disciplined performance from Spartans' bowlers, especially Tamil Nadu pacer M Mohammed who delivered figures of 2 for 27.

With a strategic chase, aided by R Kavin's unbeaten 48, the Spartans clinched the match with eight balls remaining. Murugan Ashwin and Gurjapneet Singh's efforts for the Panthers weren't enough to thwart the Spartan dominance.