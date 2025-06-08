Jos Buttler Stars Again as England Clinches T20 Series Against West Indies

England secured a resounding four-wicket victory over the West Indies in the second T20 match on Sunday, led by a strong performance from Jos Buttler. The win, achieved at Bristol's County Ground, gave England an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Under fresh captaincy by Harry Brook, England chased down a formidable target of 196 runs with true flair. Buttler scored a vital 47 runs, setting the stage for a successful pursuit alongside crucial contributions from Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, and Brook himself.

Despite a solid batting performance by the West Indies, featuring strong scores from Shai Hope and Johnson Charles, England's bowlers, highlighted by Luke Wood, kept the tourists' total within reach. Ultimately, England's strategic batting depth allowed them to seal the series victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)