Delhi Grandmasters Chess Tournament 2025: Day 2 Heats Up

The 21st Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament 2025 ramped up the excitement on its second day at Tivoli Gardens, Chattarpur, as rounds 2 and 3 unfolded. With matches demanding both stamina and precision, early leaders quickly started to distinguish themselves, promising an adrenaline-fueled Day 3.

Indian chess prodigy and top seed GM Narayanan S L maintained his flawless performance, advancing to 3/3 after a decisive victory against Arnav Agarwal. Joining him at the summit are peers GM Deepan Chakkravarthy, GM Vitaly Sivuk, GM Mihail Nikitenko, GM Karthik Venkataraman, GM Abhijeet Gupta, and IM Arsen Davtyan, who all secured victories in their initial rounds. In this tightly contested field, IM Aronyak Ghosh also continued his unblemished record with a methodical win against Guru Prakash.

Equally noteworthy is the promising play among India's burgeoning chess stars. Vairaj Sogerwal built on his surprise Round 1 victory over GM Karen H Grigoryan, displaying resilience against formidable adversaries. Meanwhile, Singh Arshpreet advanced to 2/3, keeping pace with rising talent FM J Ramakrishna and CM Akila Kavinda. Sai Kuchibhotla's tenacious draw against GM Tornike Sanikidse highlighted the mounting prowess of India's grassroots chess contingent.

