The French Open witnessed an epic showdown as world number one Jannik Sinner lost in a five-set marathon to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. Clocking in at five hours and 29 minutes, this match became the longest French Open final in the open era and the second longest in Grand Slam history.

Interestingly, Sinner's father, who works as a chef in northern Italy, was unable to attend this momentous occasion. "My dad was not here because he was working today," Sinner revealed during a press conference. However, his mother, visibly emotional, was present as her son battled through the intense match.

Sinner had three match points leading 5-3, 40-0 in the fourth set but couldn't capitalize, and Alcaraz's resilience saw him claw back to claim the title. Despite the loss and his father's absence, Sinner emphasized their simple family values: "Nothing of our success changes in the family."