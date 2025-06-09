Left Menu

Epic French Open Final Witnesses Emotional Sinner Defeat

Jannik Sinner, the world number one, played in the longest French Open final, losing to Carlos Alcaraz. Despite the historic match, Sinner's father was absent due to work. The 5-hour, 29-minute match, second longest in Grand Slam history, saw Sinner miss crucial opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 02:15 IST
Epic French Open Final Witnesses Emotional Sinner Defeat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The French Open witnessed an epic showdown as world number one Jannik Sinner lost in a five-set marathon to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. Clocking in at five hours and 29 minutes, this match became the longest French Open final in the open era and the second longest in Grand Slam history.

Interestingly, Sinner's father, who works as a chef in northern Italy, was unable to attend this momentous occasion. "My dad was not here because he was working today," Sinner revealed during a press conference. However, his mother, visibly emotional, was present as her son battled through the intense match.

Sinner had three match points leading 5-3, 40-0 in the fourth set but couldn't capitalize, and Alcaraz's resilience saw him claw back to claim the title. Despite the loss and his father's absence, Sinner emphasized their simple family values: "Nothing of our success changes in the family."

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

 Colombia
2
Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

 Global
3
DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

 United States
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025