Spain's SailGP Triumph: A High-Stakes Battle on the Hudson

In a thrilling showdown on the Hudson River, reigning champions Spain delivered a remarkable performance in the sixth round of SailGP, securing victory against formidable competitors New Zealand and France. This triumph in the final race in New York marked consecutive wins for Spain as the season hit its halfway point.

Under the shifting winds near the Statue of Liberty, the Spanish team, led by Diego Botin, executed a flawless start, finishing the race three seconds ahead of New Zealand at crucial gate points and maintaining their lead till the end. New Zealand, last year's victors in New York, couldn't close the gap, trailing the Spaniards by 43 seconds.

The triumph propelled Spain two places up the championship table, amassing 46 points and edging past Australia by a single point. The season will next see the fleet sailing in Portsmouth, UK, in July, followed by a historic first event in Germany in August.