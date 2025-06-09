Left Menu

LAFC's Winning Streak Continues with Bouanga's Standout Performance

Denis Bouanga led Los Angeles FC to a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City with a goal and two assists. This win extended LAFC's unbeaten streak to nine games. Eddie Segura and Olivier Giroud also scored, while Dejan Joveljic's consistent performance was noteworthy for Kansas City.

Denis Bouanga spearheaded Los Angeles FC's victory over Sporting Kansas City with a goal and two crucial assists, propelling the team to a 2-1 triumph that extended their unbeaten streak to nine games.

Bouanga found the net from a penalty in the 59th minute, giving LAFC a decisive edge. Eddie Segura capitalized on Bouanga's corner to score a header in first-half stoppage time, while Olivier Giroud sealed the match with a late goal.

Dejan Joveljic continued his impressive form for Kansas City, scoring his tenth goal of the season. Despite the setback, Kansas City's John Pulskamp made four saves to keep the contest competitive.

