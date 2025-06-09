Saudi Arabia's High-Stakes Bid for 2026 World Cup Spot

The Saudi Arabia national soccer team faces an uphill battle as they aim to secure a direct entry to the 2026 World Cup. After six goals in nine qualifying matches, they need an unprecedented five-goal win against Australia, which sits second in Group C.

Despite the daunting odds, Saudi coach Herve Renard remains optimistic, urging his squad to push for the improbable. Saudi Arabia's recent 2-0 victory over Bahrain has kept them in contention, but only a win by a wide margin will ensure direct qualification.

On the Australian side, head coach Tony Popovic is focused on maintaining their advantage, having already racked up 14 goals in qualifiers. With Asia offering eight World Cup spots, the outcome of this match remains pivotal.

(With inputs from agencies.)