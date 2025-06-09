England Cricket Defies Odds to Secure Series Win Against West Indies

England cricket captain Harry Brook commended his team's solidarity as they clinched a second series victory against West Indies in just 11 days. England triumphed in their second Twenty20 international by four wickets, taking an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing a target of 196 runs, England scored 199-6 in just 18.3 overs at Bristol. Despite the West Indies' powerful batting, which included a costly 19th over that yielded 31 runs, England maintained composure to seal the win. Notably, Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton added a rapid 56 from 21 balls, blunting the West Indies' attack.

Skipper Shai Hope was the top scorer for the West Indies with a 49-run innings, as the team struggled to maintain momentum. The third T20 will take place in Southampton, with England aiming to complete a series whitewash.