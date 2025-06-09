Khawaja's Graceful Farewell Looms as WTC Final Approaches

Veteran Australian opening batsman Usman Khawaja has shed light on his retirement plans, stating he intends to bow out of the game gracefully as he gears up for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's. At 38, Khawaja acknowledges he is nearing the twilight of his distinguished career, particularly after the retirement of long-time partner David Warner.

Khawaja's importance to the Australian side is underscored by his impressive tally of 1,422 runs, the highest by any Australian in the current WTC cycle. Despite his advancing age, Khawaja remains confident in his form, expressing contentment in his cricket and dismissing age as a factor. During a talk with ICC Digital at Lord's, Khawaja emphasized his present focus and enjoyment of each match and series.

As the WTC final looms, speculation circles around who will partner Khawaja at the top order, with names like Marnus Labuschagne and Sam Konstas in contention. However, Khawaja remains unfazed by these discussions, concentrating instead on his game and coordination with his future partner, whoever it may be in the critical showdown against South Africa.