Left Menu

Khawaja's Graceful Farewell Looms as WTC Final Approaches

Australian opener Usman Khawaja discusses his graceful retirement plans before the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's. Despite age concerns, Khawaja continues to perform, emphasizing enjoyment and staying in the moment. Uncertainty prevails over his opening partner, with potential candidates being tested for the crucial match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:09 IST
Khawaja's Graceful Farewell Looms as WTC Final Approaches
Usman Khawaja (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Veteran Australian opening batsman Usman Khawaja has shed light on his retirement plans, stating he intends to bow out of the game gracefully as he gears up for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's. At 38, Khawaja acknowledges he is nearing the twilight of his distinguished career, particularly after the retirement of long-time partner David Warner.

Khawaja's importance to the Australian side is underscored by his impressive tally of 1,422 runs, the highest by any Australian in the current WTC cycle. Despite his advancing age, Khawaja remains confident in his form, expressing contentment in his cricket and dismissing age as a factor. During a talk with ICC Digital at Lord's, Khawaja emphasized his present focus and enjoyment of each match and series.

As the WTC final looms, speculation circles around who will partner Khawaja at the top order, with names like Marnus Labuschagne and Sam Konstas in contention. However, Khawaja remains unfazed by these discussions, concentrating instead on his game and coordination with his future partner, whoever it may be in the critical showdown against South Africa.

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
2
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025