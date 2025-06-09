Uriah Rennie: A Trailblazing Referee Remembered

Uriah Rennie, famed as the first Black referee in the Premier League, has died at the age of 65. The Sheffield and Hallamshire County Football Association announced his passing, recognizing his historical contribution to the sport.

Rennie, who hails from Jamaica but grew up in Sheffield, made history in 1997 by officiating a Premier League match between Derby County and Wimbledon. Over his career, he refereed more than 300 matches, including 175 in England's top flight.

Though he retired in 2008, Rennie's influence endured. He was recently remembered for his courage in overcoming a rare condition that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Football figures like Stan Collymore have paid tribute to his legacy as a pioneering referee.