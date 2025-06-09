Left Menu

Cristian Chivu Parts Ways with Parma, Set for Inter Milan Role

Parma and Cristian Chivu have mutually agreed to part ways after his short managerial stint. Chivu, a former Inter Milan player, is likely to be appointed as their new coach. Inter are replacing Simone Inzaghi, who departed after a significant Champions League defeat to Paris St Germain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:36 IST


In an unexpected move, Parma football club has announced the departure of manager Cristian Chivu after less than four months in charge. The Serie A club confirmed that the decision was made by mutual consent.

The 44-year-old Romanian manager, who ensured Parma's stay in the top flight, is reportedly heading to Inter Milan, a club he once distinguished himself as a player for seven years, according to Italian media reports.

This move comes as Inter Milan seeks to replace Simone Inzaghi, who parted ways with the club following a 5-0 defeat in the Champions League final to Paris St Germain. Inter is set to open their Club World Cup campaign against Mexico's Monterrey on June 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

