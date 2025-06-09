Cristian Chivu Parts Ways with Parma, Set for Inter Milan Role
Parma and Cristian Chivu have mutually agreed to part ways after his short managerial stint. Chivu, a former Inter Milan player, is likely to be appointed as their new coach. Inter are replacing Simone Inzaghi, who departed after a significant Champions League defeat to Paris St Germain.
In an unexpected move, Parma football club has announced the departure of manager Cristian Chivu after less than four months in charge. The Serie A club confirmed that the decision was made by mutual consent.
The 44-year-old Romanian manager, who ensured Parma's stay in the top flight, is reportedly heading to Inter Milan, a club he once distinguished himself as a player for seven years, according to Italian media reports.
This move comes as Inter Milan seeks to replace Simone Inzaghi, who parted ways with the club following a 5-0 defeat in the Champions League final to Paris St Germain. Inter is set to open their Club World Cup campaign against Mexico's Monterrey on June 17.
(With inputs from agencies.)
