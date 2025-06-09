Lewandowski's Leadership Legacy: Trust Betrayal and Team Turmoil

In a candid revelation, Poland's star striker Robert Lewandowski expressed profound disappointment and betrayal after coach Michal Probierz notified him of his captaincy removal during a personal moment. The decision, shared over a brief phone call, prompted the football sensation to publicly announce his decision not to play under Probierz's leadership.

Lewandowski, who has led Poland as captain for 11 esteemed years, emphasized the gravity of the situation in an interview with wp.pl, citing the abrupt nature of the communication. The move comes just ahead of crucial matches, which the striker believes warranted a more respectful approach from the management.

While Probierz prepares for a media briefing, Lewandowski, citing exhaustion, remains absent from the squad. The situation has unfolded amid a challenging period for the Polish team, notably following their early exit from Euro 2024 under Probierz's guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)