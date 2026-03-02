Left Menu

Greedy Betrayal: Fatal Gold Lust in Dwarka

A 29-year-old man and his associates murdered a canteen owner for gold and money in Delhi. The victim's body was dismembered and disposed of in the Yamuna River. Four suspects have been arrested, while one remains absconding. The police used CCTV footage and toll data to trace the crime.

  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling tale of betrayal and greed, a 29-year-old man and his associates allegedly murdered a canteen owner in Delhi for his gold and cash, police revealed on Monday.

The canteen owner, Anroop Gupta, was lured to a party, overpowered, and brutally assaulted before being killed. The accused dismembered Gupta's body and dumped it in the Yamuna River.

Thanks to coordinated efforts and careful examination of CCTV footage, the Delhi Police have apprehended four individuals, including one woman, in connection to the crime while one suspect remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

