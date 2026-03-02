Greedy Betrayal: Fatal Gold Lust in Dwarka

In a chilling tale of betrayal and greed, a 29-year-old man and his associates allegedly murdered a canteen owner in Delhi for his gold and cash, police revealed on Monday.

The canteen owner, Anroop Gupta, was lured to a party, overpowered, and brutally assaulted before being killed. The accused dismembered Gupta's body and dumped it in the Yamuna River.

Thanks to coordinated efforts and careful examination of CCTV footage, the Delhi Police have apprehended four individuals, including one woman, in connection to the crime while one suspect remains at large.

