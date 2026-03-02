Building Trust: Sikkim CM Urges Police to Prioritize Compassion Over Weapons

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has called for public trust to be the cornerstone of policing over reliance on weapons. During the 'DGPs/IGPs Conference – Follow-up and Policy Deliberation Meeting,' Tamang urged police to act with compassion, integrity, and commitment to serve citizens effectively.

Emphasizing Sikkim's rich tradition of unity, respect, and harmony, the Chief Minister advised police officers to maintain a firm stance against criminals while being courteous and empathetic to the public. Tamang lauded the Sikkim Police for upholding law and order with professionalism, citing their positive reputation statewide and beyond.

Reaffirming his administration's unwavering support for the police, Tamang highlighted the force's crucial role in sustaining peace and security in society. He praised the police uniform as a symbol of identity, pride, discipline, and duty that embodies the backbone of the community's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)