Left Menu

Building Trust: Sikkim CM Urges Police to Prioritize Compassion Over Weapons

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang emphasized the importance of public trust as the true strength of the police. At a conference, he encouraged officers to serve with compassion and integrity, urging them to remain uncompromising with criminals while maintaining a humane approach towards citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:18 IST
Building Trust: Sikkim CM Urges Police to Prioritize Compassion Over Weapons
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has called for public trust to be the cornerstone of policing over reliance on weapons. During the 'DGPs/IGPs Conference – Follow-up and Policy Deliberation Meeting,' Tamang urged police to act with compassion, integrity, and commitment to serve citizens effectively.

Emphasizing Sikkim's rich tradition of unity, respect, and harmony, the Chief Minister advised police officers to maintain a firm stance against criminals while being courteous and empathetic to the public. Tamang lauded the Sikkim Police for upholding law and order with professionalism, citing their positive reputation statewide and beyond.

Reaffirming his administration's unwavering support for the police, Tamang highlighted the force's crucial role in sustaining peace and security in society. He praised the police uniform as a symbol of identity, pride, discipline, and duty that embodies the backbone of the community's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crucial Trade Routes in Peril: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Indian Export Channels

Crucial Trade Routes in Peril: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Indian Export...

 India
2
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador

 Hungary
3
Maharashtra's Transporters Gear Up for Statewide Agitation Over E-Challans

Maharashtra's Transporters Gear Up for Statewide Agitation Over E-Challans

 India
4
Tottenham Hotspur Penalized for Fan Misconduct by UEFA

Tottenham Hotspur Penalized for Fan Misconduct by UEFA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026