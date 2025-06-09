Kotian and Kamboj Shine with Unbeaten Half-Centuries
Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj excelled with unbeaten half-centuries as India A extended their lead over England Lions to 438 runs on the fourth day of their second unofficial Test. Their 149-run partnership frustrated the England bowlers, despite the latter's deployment of part-time bowlers.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a commanding performance, Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj led India A to a significant lead over England Lions with unbeaten half-centuries during the second unofficial Test on Monday. The duo's partnership extended the team's lead to 438 runs, putting them in a strong position.
Kotian, demonstrating skill and aggression, reached 90 not out, hitting 10 fours in 108 deliveries, while Kamboj's steady play earned him his maiden First-Class fifty. Their partnership of 149 runs frustrated England's bowling attack, which struggled despite taking the second new ball.
The Indian pair capitalized on a pitch that offered little assistance to bowlers, maintaining a steady scoring rate. As England turned to part-time bowlers, the pair's efforts ensured a challenging situation for the visitors.
ALSO READ
B Sai Sudharsan: A Rising Cricket Star's Dream Realized
Shubman Gill: Leading India into a New Era of Test Cricket
Shubman Gill: Leading a New Era of Indian Test Cricket with Inspiring Blueprints
Shubman Gill Takes Charge: A New Era for Indian Test Cricket
Ezukone to House Kollam's First Green Cricket Stadium