Kotian and Kamboj Shine with Unbeaten Half-Centuries

Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj excelled with unbeaten half-centuries as India A extended their lead over England Lions to 438 runs on the fourth day of their second unofficial Test. Their 149-run partnership frustrated the England bowlers, despite the latter's deployment of part-time bowlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Northampton | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:48 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a commanding performance, Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj led India A to a significant lead over England Lions with unbeaten half-centuries during the second unofficial Test on Monday. The duo's partnership extended the team's lead to 438 runs, putting them in a strong position.

Kotian, demonstrating skill and aggression, reached 90 not out, hitting 10 fours in 108 deliveries, while Kamboj's steady play earned him his maiden First-Class fifty. Their partnership of 149 runs frustrated England's bowling attack, which struggled despite taking the second new ball.

The Indian pair capitalized on a pitch that offered little assistance to bowlers, maintaining a steady scoring rate. As England turned to part-time bowlers, the pair's efforts ensured a challenging situation for the visitors.

