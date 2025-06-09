Manchester City Secures Defender Ait-Nouri Ahead of Club World Cup

Algerian defender Rayan Ait-Nouri has officially signed a five-year contract with Manchester City, leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers. The financial specifics remain undisclosed, though reports indicate a transfer fee of approximately £33.7 million.

Ait-Nouri's career at Wolves began with a loan from Ligue 1's Angers in 2020, turning permanent a year later. His departure marks the end of a five-year stint during which he tallied 157 appearances, 12 goals, and 19 assists. The move follows the recent transfer of Matheus Cunha to Manchester United, leaving Wolves without two key players.

Manchester City, having finished third in the 2024-25 Premier League, is set to participate in the United States for the Club World Cup. Their opening match against Wydad AC on June 18 is followed by fixtures against Al-Ain and Juventus in Group G.