Left Menu

Manchester City Secures Defender Ait-Nouri Ahead of Club World Cup

Algeria's Rayan Ait-Nouri joins Manchester City from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a five-year deal as City prepares for the Club World Cup. Ait-Nouri, who joined Wolves from Angers in 2020, departs after five seasons. Manchester City will compete in the Club World Cup in the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:31 IST
Manchester City Secures Defender Ait-Nouri Ahead of Club World Cup
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Algerian defender Rayan Ait-Nouri has officially signed a five-year contract with Manchester City, leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers. The financial specifics remain undisclosed, though reports indicate a transfer fee of approximately £33.7 million.

Ait-Nouri's career at Wolves began with a loan from Ligue 1's Angers in 2020, turning permanent a year later. His departure marks the end of a five-year stint during which he tallied 157 appearances, 12 goals, and 19 assists. The move follows the recent transfer of Matheus Cunha to Manchester United, leaving Wolves without two key players.

Manchester City, having finished third in the 2024-25 Premier League, is set to participate in the United States for the Club World Cup. Their opening match against Wydad AC on June 18 is followed by fixtures against Al-Ain and Juventus in Group G.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025