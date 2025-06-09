Left Menu

Cricket Legends Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, and Daniel Vettori Honored in ICC Hall of Fame

Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, and Daniel Vettori have been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, acknowledging their remarkable contributions to international cricket. Smith's leadership and batting prowess, Amla's prolific run-scoring, and Vettori's all-round skills were celebrated. Their careers have left an indelible impact on the cricketing world.

In an illustrious accolade from the International Cricket Council, cricket heavyweights Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, and Daniel Vettori have been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The recognition of these stalwarts marks a tribute to their formidable influence on the game.

Graeme Smith, a pivotal figure in South African cricket, has been recognized for his outstanding leadership and batting accomplishments. Smith boasts the record for the most Test victories as a captain, 53, and amassed 17,236 runs at an average of 42.34, underlining his significance in cricket history.

Hashim Amla, celebrated for his adaptability across all formats, has been lauded for scoring nearly 19,000 runs, including 55 centuries. Meanwhile, Daniel Vettori is hailed for his 362 Test wickets, standing as New Zealand's sentinel in bowling, second only to Sir Richard Hadlee and Tim Southee.

