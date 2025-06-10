Summer McIntosh Shatters Medley Record at Canadian Trials

Canadian swimming prodigy Summer McIntosh has once again made a splash in the international sporting arena by breaking a long-standing world record at the Canadian swimming trials. McIntosh, aged 18, surpassed the 200m individual medley record previously held for a decade by Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszu.

This accomplishment comes just days after McIntosh set a world record in the 400m freestyle, marking her as one of the sport's rising stars. Her remarkable timing of two minutes and 05.70 seconds in the medley event has given her a surge of confidence ahead of the world championships in Singapore.

Expressing her elation, McIntosh remarked that the record had been on her mind for years. Her success in recent competitions, including winning Olympic golds and setting another world record, underscores her potential for further triumphs on the global stage.