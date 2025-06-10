Left Menu

Indian Men's Hockey Team Gears Up for Crucial Clash Against Argentina

The Indian men's hockey team, after narrow defeats to the Netherlands, prepares to face Argentina in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25. With a favorable record against Argentina, India aims to perform well to secure World Cup 2026 qualification. Captain Harmanpreet Singh expresses confidence in their preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:44 IST
India captain Harmanpreet Singh (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian men's hockey team is gearing up for a significant challenge as they prepare to face Argentina in Amsterdam during the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25. Despite narrow defeats against the Netherlands, India remains determined to excel in the upcoming matches.

Team captain Harmanpreet Singh emphasized the importance of the clash, acknowledging Argentina's strength and the need for rigorous preparation. "We are aware of the task at hand and are working hard every day," he stated, underscoring the team's commitment to securing maximum points.

With six matches left and a spot at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 up for grabs, India aims to leverage its favorable track record against Argentina. Previously, India beat Argentina twice in the 2023/24 League. Harmanpreet expressed confidence saying, "We need to perform in the present to stay on course for World Cup qualification."

