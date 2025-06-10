MS Dhoni's Illustrious Career Earns Him a Place in ICC Hall of Fame
MS Dhoni, India's celebrated former cricket captain, has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Known for his leadership and remarkable career achievements, Dhoni's legacy includes winning all three ICC white-ball trophies and redefining the wicketkeeper's role, leaving an indelible mark on international cricket.
In a monumental recognition of his remarkable cricketing journey, former India captain MS Dhoni has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Dhoni, known for his calm and composed leadership style, became the 11th Indian to receive this honor during a prestigious ceremony held in London on Monday.
Former teammate Suresh Raina expressed his admiration on Instagram, celebrating Dhoni's 'incredible career and contributions' that have rightfully earned him a place among cricket's legends. Raina highlighted Dhoni's electrifying finishes, game-changing leadership, and commitment that have inspired millions and shaped the future of cricket.
Dhoni's unparalleled leadership saw him guide India to victories in all three ICC white-ball tournaments, a feat never achieved before. Beyond his captaincy, Dhoni redefined the role of a finisher and was a formidable wicketkeeper. His legacy is reflected in his remarkable statistics—17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals, and unmatched consistency and fitness.
