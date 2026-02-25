Left Menu

Stellar Comeback: New Zealand Eliminates Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup

New Zealand bounced back from an early setback to defeat Sri Lanka by 61 runs, eliminating them from the T20 World Cup. Mitchell Santner led with a decisive 47-run innings after a collapse. Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry shone in bowling, securing New Zealand's victory in a critical game.

New Zealand made a remarkable recovery to eliminate Sri Lanka from the T20 World Cup, winning by 61 runs in the Super Eights match on Wednesday.

Despite a shaky start, Mitchell Santner's 47 off 26 balls helped steer New Zealand to a competitive 168-7, overcoming a collapse at 84-5. Sri Lanka was restricted to 107-8, struggling after a top-order failure.

Outstanding bowling performances from Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry ensured New Zealand's victory, while Sri Lanka's hopes dashed by a second Super Eight defeat, ending their tournament run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

