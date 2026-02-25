Stellar Comeback: New Zealand Eliminates Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup

New Zealand made a remarkable recovery to eliminate Sri Lanka from the T20 World Cup, winning by 61 runs in the Super Eights match on Wednesday.

Despite a shaky start, Mitchell Santner's 47 off 26 balls helped steer New Zealand to a competitive 168-7, overcoming a collapse at 84-5. Sri Lanka was restricted to 107-8, struggling after a top-order failure.

Outstanding bowling performances from Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry ensured New Zealand's victory, while Sri Lanka's hopes dashed by a second Super Eight defeat, ending their tournament run.

(With inputs from agencies.)