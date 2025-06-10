Coaching Revolution: Liverpool's Ex-Advisors Join Guardiola at City

Manchester City has reinforced its coaching team by recruiting two key figures from Liverpool's staff, who have contributed significantly to Liverpool's recent success.

Pepijn Lijnders, who served as Jurgen Klopp's long-standing assistant at Liverpool and briefly managed Salzburg before being dismissed, has been appointed as City's assistant manager.

Joining him is James French, a veteran of Liverpool's opposition analysis team, now stepping into the role of set-piece coach at City, aligning with director Hugo Viana's vision of strengthening the squad with experts in their fields.

