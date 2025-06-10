Left Menu

Coaching Revolution: Liverpool's Ex-Advisors Join Guardiola at City

Two former Liverpool coaches, Pepijn Lijnders and James French, have joined Manchester City's coaching staff. Lijnders, previously Klopp's assistant and a Salzburg head coach, becomes Guardiola's new assistant manager. French, Liverpool's ex-opposition analyst, takes on City's set-piece coaching role, aligning with Guardiola's football philosophy.

Manchester City has reinforced its coaching team by recruiting two key figures from Liverpool's staff, who have contributed significantly to Liverpool's recent success.

Pepijn Lijnders, who served as Jurgen Klopp's long-standing assistant at Liverpool and briefly managed Salzburg before being dismissed, has been appointed as City's assistant manager.

Joining him is James French, a veteran of Liverpool's opposition analysis team, now stepping into the role of set-piece coach at City, aligning with director Hugo Viana's vision of strengthening the squad with experts in their fields.

