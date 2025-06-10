India's Junior Men's Hockey Team Gears Up for 4 Nations Showdown in Berlin

Hockey India has officially announced the roster for the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team ahead of the upcoming 4 Nations Tournament in Berlin, Germany, scheduled from June 21st to 25th. The tournament includes strong competitors such as Spain, Australia, and hosts Germany. In a single round-robin format, the top two teams will compete in the final while the remaining two will play a classification match.

This event is set to be a crucial preparatory stage for the Indian team as they gear up for the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025, to be hosted in Chennai and Madurai later this year from November 28th to December 10th. The squad will be led by forward Araijeet Singh Hundal, with Amir Ali as Vice-Captain.

The squad boasts promise with goalkeepers Bikramjit Singh and Vivek Lakra, solid defenders like Talem Priyobarta and Shardanand Tiwari, and a dynamic midfield that includes Ankit Pal and Manmeet Singh. The forward lineup, headlined by captain Hundal, includes Gurjot Singh and Ajeet Yadav. Additionally, PR Sreejesh, the team's coach, emphasized the tournament as vital for the team's development and strategy enhancement before hosting the World Cup.

