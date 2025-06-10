Australia's Strategic Moves for World Test Championship Final

Australia is set for the World Test Championship final against South Africa with strategic changes to the team, as captain Pat Cummins announced on Tuesday. Marnus Labuschagne will take on the task of opening the batting order, while Josh Hazlewood returns to the bowling lineup.

Labuschagne's promotion accommodates Cameron Green's return, following his recovery from back surgery. Hazlewood replaces Scott Boland, a decision made to reflect both current form and past contributions. Cummins acknowledged the difficulty in leaving Boland out, given his role in Australia's past series wins.

The captain emphasized the importance of the championship, describing test cricket as his favorite format. Australia's intent to maintain their winning momentum and defend their title is pivotal, as the team gears up to perform across various conditions in pursuit of the coveted trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)