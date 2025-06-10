Manchester City Strengthens Squad with Bettinelli Signing

Manchester City has bolstered its roster by signing Marcus Bettinelli from Chelsea, set to serve as a backup goalkeeper. This acquisition follows the recent departure of Scott Carson, the club's long-standing third-choice goalkeeper, whose contract is due to expire.

Bettinelli has agreed to a one-year contract and will join the team in time to participate in the forthcoming Club World Cup held in the United States. City's director of football, Hugo Viana, emphasized the importance of Bettinelli's experience and mentality in strengthening the club's goalkeeping lineup.

This marks City's second acquisition during the special transfer window from June 1 to June 10, aimed at preparing teams for the Club World Cup. The club had previously signed left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolverhampton for $42 million, and is reportedly in pursuit of midfield reinforcements with interests in Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders.

