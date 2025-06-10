Left Menu

High Stakes Showdown: Australia vs South Africa in WTC 2025 Final

As the World Test Championship 2025 final approaches, Australia's Pat Cummins readies to defend the title against South Africa. His leadership is crucial, and both teams bring impressive credentials. Australia seeks a third consecutive ICC title, while South Africa aims for their first in Test cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:03 IST
High Stakes Showdown: Australia vs South Africa in WTC 2025 Final
Pat Cummins (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As anticipation builds for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final, cricket enthusiasts are eager to witness the impending showdown between reigning champions Australia and ambitious contenders South Africa. The match promises high drama, with both teams boasting impressive credentials on the international stage.

Veteran cricket analyst Aakash Chopra, speaking on JioHotstar and the Star Sports Network, highlighted the significant role of Australia's captain, Pat Cummins. Known for his prowess in critical match scenarios and strategic acumen, Cummins has emerged as a formidable asset. "Pat Cummins is the biggest threat," said Chopra, underlining the Australian skipper's multidimensional contributions across bowling, batting, and leadership.

Heading into the final, Cummins enjoys an unparalleled record as captain, having led Australia to victory in the previous WTC final and the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. With an opportunity to secure a third ICC title, Cummins is poised to further solidify his legacy. Meanwhile, South Africa targets its first major win in test cricket, relying on a well-rounded squad featuring a powerful pace attack and resilient batting lineup. Australia, undefeated in Test series for two years, faces a stern test against the Proteas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

