From Rock Bottom to Racing Royalty: Kush Maini's Meteoric Rise

Kush Maini's journey from contemplating quitting racing during the COVID-19 lockdown to winning the Formula 2 Monaco GP is a tale of persistence. Despite his recent success, Maini admits he hasn't yet secured enough achievements to claim a Formula 1 seat, but remains optimistic about future prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:04 IST
Kush Maini
  • Country:
  • India

Kush Maini, once on the brink of abandoning his racing career, has achieved a remarkable milestone by winning the Formula 2 Sprint Race at the Monaco Grand Prix. This victory marks a high point in Maini's journey, who just four years ago, was considering leaving the sport amid pandemic lockdowns.

In an interaction with PTI, Maini recounted his lowest moments during COVID-19, when he lost motivation and isolated himself at home. 'I was done, really... It was definitely the lowest moment of my life,' he said, reflecting on his struggle.

Despite the achievements in Monaco, Maini, serving as Alpine's reserve driver, acknowledges he needs more consistent performances to secure a Formula 1 seat. Ranked 11th in the current standings, Maini remains focused on making his mark in Formula 2 as a crucial step towards F1 dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

