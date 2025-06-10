Italy Set to Revamp Serie A Broadcasting Rules
Italy plans to abolish a ban preventing its Serie A soccer league from selling domestic broadcast rights to a single buyer. This reform aims to increase competitiveness and revenue distribution among clubs, following practices in other major leagues like Germany's Bundesliga. The change could significantly impact club revenues.
Italy is on the verge of implementing major changes to its Serie A soccer broadcasting rights, abolishing a ban that prevents selling these rights to a single buyer. This move is a significant shift in the media landscape for live sports events.
The existing 'no single buyer rule', instituted in 2008, aimed to prevent monopolies in the pay-TV sector. Current contracts, which run through the 2028-29 season, earn Serie A around 900 million euros annually—a figure trailing well behind England's Premier League.
By removing this restriction, Italy follows in the footsteps of Germany's Bundesliga, potentially increasing competitiveness and club revenues. A draft bill also proposes altering revenue distribution among clubs, focusing more on equality and development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nippon Steel's Surge: Trump's Support Spurs Shares Skyward
Japan's Rice Revolution: Government Slashes Prices Amid Skyrocketing Costs
Kharadi's Landmark Climb: Transforming Pune’s Commercial Skyline
Kaspersky Identifies Evolving Ransomware and Cybersecurity Trends in META Region
Cybersecurity in Focus: Kaspersky Uncovers Evolving Mobile Threat Landscape in META