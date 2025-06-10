Left Menu

Italy Set to Revamp Serie A Broadcasting Rules

Italy plans to abolish a ban preventing its Serie A soccer league from selling domestic broadcast rights to a single buyer. This reform aims to increase competitiveness and revenue distribution among clubs, following practices in other major leagues like Germany's Bundesliga. The change could significantly impact club revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:34 IST
Italy Set to Revamp Serie A Broadcasting Rules
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy is on the verge of implementing major changes to its Serie A soccer broadcasting rights, abolishing a ban that prevents selling these rights to a single buyer. This move is a significant shift in the media landscape for live sports events.

The existing 'no single buyer rule', instituted in 2008, aimed to prevent monopolies in the pay-TV sector. Current contracts, which run through the 2028-29 season, earn Serie A around 900 million euros annually—a figure trailing well behind England's Premier League.

By removing this restriction, Italy follows in the footsteps of Germany's Bundesliga, potentially increasing competitiveness and club revenues. A draft bill also proposes altering revenue distribution among clubs, focusing more on equality and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025