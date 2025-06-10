Italy Set to Revamp Serie A Broadcasting Rules

Italy is on the verge of implementing major changes to its Serie A soccer broadcasting rights, abolishing a ban that prevents selling these rights to a single buyer. This move is a significant shift in the media landscape for live sports events.

The existing 'no single buyer rule', instituted in 2008, aimed to prevent monopolies in the pay-TV sector. Current contracts, which run through the 2028-29 season, earn Serie A around 900 million euros annually—a figure trailing well behind England's Premier League.

By removing this restriction, Italy follows in the footsteps of Germany's Bundesliga, potentially increasing competitiveness and club revenues. A draft bill also proposes altering revenue distribution among clubs, focusing more on equality and development.

