Jason Day: Patriotic Flair on the Golf Course

Australian golfer Jason Day turned heads at the U.S. Open practice in Oakmont by donning a striking ensemble featuring red, white, and blue American flag shorts. Known for his daring fashion choices on the course, Day's attire was more reminiscent of a Fourth of July celebration than a major tournament practice session.

The former world number one paired his shorts with a quarter-zip jacket adorned with a blue and white star-lined collar, completing the patriotic theme. After leaving Nike in early 2024 to join Malbon Golf, Day continues to make bold fashion statements, although his plans for the Masters were altered due to Augusta National's dress code restrictions.

During the 2024 Masters, Day sported a baggy blue pants and a loud sweater vest emblazoned with 'No. 313. Malbon Golf Championship.' However, after completing his first round with Tiger Woods, Day removed the garment for the tournament's second round, citing a request from the organizers to dress more conservatively.

