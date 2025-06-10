Left Menu

Epic Showdown: Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford in Las Vegas

The highly anticipated boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford is set to take place in Las Vegas on September 13. Initially speculated to be in Saudi Arabia, the fight is part of Alvarez's lucrative deal with Riyadh Season. UFC's Dana White will promote this landmark event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:33 IST
Epic Showdown: Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford in Las Vegas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The long-awaited boxing clash between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford is set for September 13 in Las Vegas, dismissing earlier speculations of the fight occurring in Saudi Arabia. This event is poised as a cornerstone of Alvarez's $400 million agreement with Riyadh Season, illustrating Las Vegas as the premier boxing hub for the Mexican superstar.

Riyadh Season, collaborating with UFC CEO Dana White, aims to forge its first successful venture into boxing by promoting this standout match. White expressed excitement over this opportunity, declaring that overseeing a bout between Alvarez and Crawford is truly unparalleled.

Notably, Alvarez, who holds a 63-2-2 record, recently unified the super middleweight division, while Crawford maintains a flawless 41-0 score. As fight night approaches, both champions have expressed confidence, with Alvarez reaffirming his title as the best pound-for-pound fighter, while Crawford anticipates maintaining his unblemished record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025