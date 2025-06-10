Epic Showdown: Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford in Las Vegas

The long-awaited boxing clash between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford is set for September 13 in Las Vegas, dismissing earlier speculations of the fight occurring in Saudi Arabia. This event is poised as a cornerstone of Alvarez's $400 million agreement with Riyadh Season, illustrating Las Vegas as the premier boxing hub for the Mexican superstar.

Riyadh Season, collaborating with UFC CEO Dana White, aims to forge its first successful venture into boxing by promoting this standout match. White expressed excitement over this opportunity, declaring that overseeing a bout between Alvarez and Crawford is truly unparalleled.

Notably, Alvarez, who holds a 63-2-2 record, recently unified the super middleweight division, while Crawford maintains a flawless 41-0 score. As fight night approaches, both champions have expressed confidence, with Alvarez reaffirming his title as the best pound-for-pound fighter, while Crawford anticipates maintaining his unblemished record.

(With inputs from agencies.)