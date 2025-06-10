Bavuma Banks on Swinging Conditions for WTC Final Triumph Over Australia

As South Africa prepares to face Australia in the World Test Championship Final 2025 at Lord's, captain Temba Bavuma sees the swinging conditions in England as a significant advantage. Both countries are accustomed to different pitches, making England's conditions particularly challenging yet promising for the Proteas.

Bavuma will lead his team into one of their most crucial Test matches, hoping to secure South Africa's first world title. Emphasizing the strength of both teams' bowling attacks, Bavuma believes the match will hinge on the performance of the batting lineups, which are tasked with setting up defendable scores.

In his impressive career, Bavuma has accumulated 3,606 runs in 63 Tests, maintaining a solid average of 37.95. With South Africa's potent pace attack and determined batsmen, they aim to claim their maiden ICC title. Meanwhile, Australia, led by Pat Cummins, arrives at this final with momentum from previous victories, including the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.