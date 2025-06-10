Left Menu

Manchester City Secures Talented Midfielder Rayan Cherki

Manchester City has acquired French attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki from Lyon for a reported 40 million euros. Cherki, known for his stellar 2024-25 season, views this transfer as a dream come true and looks forward to playing under Pep Guardiola. The Club World Cup is next for City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:33 IST
Manchester City Secures Talented Midfielder Rayan Cherki

In a significant transfer move, Manchester City has secured the signing of Rayan Cherki, the attacking midfielder from Olympique Lyonnais. Cherki, aged 21, joins the Premier League champions on a five-year deal. Though financial terms were undisclosed, reports suggest City paid approximately 40 million euros.

Cherki is coming off an impressive 2024-25 season, where he delivered 12 goals and 20 assists. Ecstatic about this new chapter, Cherki expressed his excitement at joining such a prestigious club and working with manager Pep Guardiola.

As a rising star recently capped for France, Cherki can play in various attacking roles, adding depth to City's lineup. The club is now preparing for their upcoming Club World Cup matches against Wydad AC, Al-Ain, and Juventus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025