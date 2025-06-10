Manchester City Secures Talented Midfielder Rayan Cherki
Manchester City has acquired French attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki from Lyon for a reported 40 million euros. Cherki, known for his stellar 2024-25 season, views this transfer as a dream come true and looks forward to playing under Pep Guardiola. The Club World Cup is next for City.
In a significant transfer move, Manchester City has secured the signing of Rayan Cherki, the attacking midfielder from Olympique Lyonnais. Cherki, aged 21, joins the Premier League champions on a five-year deal. Though financial terms were undisclosed, reports suggest City paid approximately 40 million euros.
Cherki is coming off an impressive 2024-25 season, where he delivered 12 goals and 20 assists. Ecstatic about this new chapter, Cherki expressed his excitement at joining such a prestigious club and working with manager Pep Guardiola.
As a rising star recently capped for France, Cherki can play in various attacking roles, adding depth to City's lineup. The club is now preparing for their upcoming Club World Cup matches against Wydad AC, Al-Ain, and Juventus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
