Depay Dazzles: Dutch Dominate Malta with Record-Equalling Goals

Memphis Depay scored twice to match the Netherlands' goal-scoring record as they defeated Malta 8-0 in a World Cup qualifier. Depay equaled Robin van Persie’s record of 50 goals, contributing to the decisive win. Other scorers included Donyell Malen and Virgil van Dijk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Groningen | Updated: 11-06-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 02:21 IST
Memphis Depay delivered an outstanding performance, scoring twice to equal the Netherlands' goal-scoring record during their commanding 8-0 win against Malta in World Cup qualifying play.

Depay converted an early penalty and doubled his tally with a powerful shot, thereby matching Robin van Persie's 50-goal record for the Dutch national team. Both accomplished this feat in 102 appearances.

Adding to Depay's impressive showing, Donyell Malen netted twice as well. Contributions from captain Virgil van Dijk, Xavi Simons, Noa Lang, and Micky van de Ven rounded off a stellar evening for the Netherlands. The victory marked their second successive Group G win following a triumph over Finland.

