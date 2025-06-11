Depay Dazzles: Dutch Dominate Malta with Record-Equalling Goals

Memphis Depay delivered an outstanding performance, scoring twice to equal the Netherlands' goal-scoring record during their commanding 8-0 win against Malta in World Cup qualifying play.

Depay converted an early penalty and doubled his tally with a powerful shot, thereby matching Robin van Persie's 50-goal record for the Dutch national team. Both accomplished this feat in 102 appearances.

Adding to Depay's impressive showing, Donyell Malen netted twice as well. Contributions from captain Virgil van Dijk, Xavi Simons, Noa Lang, and Micky van de Ven rounded off a stellar evening for the Netherlands. The victory marked their second successive Group G win following a triumph over Finland.

(With inputs from agencies.)