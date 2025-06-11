Left Menu

Australia’s Strategic Moves Ahead of the British & Irish Lions Series

Australia coach Joe Schmidt praised Jake Gordon's pivotal role in the Wallabies team ahead of the British & Irish Lions series. Although not confirming Gordon's captaincy, Schmidt acknowledged his skill set and leadership qualities. The forthcoming series against the Lions demands readiness and strategy from the Wallabies.

Updated: 11-06-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 04:23 IST
Australia’s Strategic Moves Ahead of the British & Irish Lions Series
  • Australia

Australia's coach Joe Schmidt has praised Jake Gordon's integral role within the Wallabies squad. Despite speculation, Schmidt has yet to clarify if Gordon will captain the upcoming series against the British & Irish Lions.

Gordon, the New South Wales Waratahs captain, revitalized his test career under Schmidt's guidance. Last year, he was preferred over Tate McDermott and Nic White, emphasizing his vital contributions and skillful play.

As the Lions gear up for their tour, Schmidt emphasized the Wallabies' need for preparation and versatility to face the formidable squad that includes standouts like Tommy Freeman and Hugo Keenan.

