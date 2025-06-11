Left Menu

Senegal Stuns England: A Historic Victory in a Friendly Clash

England suffered a 3-1 defeat to Senegal in a friendly match, marking the first loss under coach Thomas Tuchel. Senegal's victory was a historic first for an African team against England. Despite an early goal from Harry Kane, Senegal's Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr led their team's comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 11-06-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 09:34 IST
In a stunning friendly match, Senegal defeated England 3-1, marking the first defeat for coach Thomas Tuchel. This historic victory makes Senegal the first African nation to beat England.

England began with promise as Harry Kane scored early, but the team struggled to maintain its aggressive style, leading to disappointment.

Senegal's success included memorable goals from Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr, sealing their historic win. Meanwhile, other World Cup qualifiers saw victories for the Netherlands, Austria, and Romania.

