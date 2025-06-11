Senegal Stuns England: A Historic Victory in a Friendly Clash

In a stunning friendly match, Senegal defeated England 3-1, marking the first defeat for coach Thomas Tuchel. This historic victory makes Senegal the first African nation to beat England.

England began with promise as Harry Kane scored early, but the team struggled to maintain its aggressive style, leading to disappointment.

Senegal's success included memorable goals from Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr, sealing their historic win. Meanwhile, other World Cup qualifiers saw victories for the Netherlands, Austria, and Romania.

(With inputs from agencies.)