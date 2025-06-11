Steve Smith: Australia's Unrivaled Maestro in English Test Arenas

Australian cricket icon Steve Smith has distinguished himself as a generational powerhouse in Test cricket, particularly on English soil. His distinctive batting style and remarkable record in England solidify his status, as he has amassed 2,255 runs in 22 Tests, underscoring his dominance with an average of 55.00.

Smith's achievements include eight centuries and nine fifties, with a top score of 215. His performances in England are awe-inspiring, notably outpacing the entire South African team's combined efforts in similar conditions. The South African squad, even with seasoned players, has amassed only 771 runs in England in comparison.

Despite participation from seasoned batsmen like Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma, the Proteas' batting unit has struggled, with just 472 runs from recognized batters. As they approach the World Test Championship final, these statistics raise concerns about their readiness to tackle English conditions effectively. (ANI)

