Vinicius Júnior's Goal Secures Brazil's World Cup Spot

Vinicius Júnior's decisive goal propelled Brazil to a 1-0 win over Paraguay, cementing their position in the 2026 World Cup. The match also marked Carlo Ancelotti's home debut as Brazil's head coach.

Ecuador followed suit by securing a 0-0 draw with Peru, also booking their World Cup spot. Argentina, the reigning champions, assured of a top spot before these matches, had a 1-1 draw against Colombia.

Chile suffered a loss to Bolivia, ending their World Cup aspirations and resulting in head coach Ricardo Gareca's dismissal. Meanwhile, Uruguay edged closer to qualification with a victory over Venezuela.