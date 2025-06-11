Left Menu

Vinicius Júnior's Goal Secures Brazil's World Cup Spot

Vinicius Júnior's goal led Brazil to a 1-0 victory against Paraguay, ensuring their spot in the 2026 World Cup. Ecuador also qualified, while Argentina, already secured, drew with Colombia. Chile failed to qualify after a defeat by Bolivia, prompting coach Gareca's departure. Uruguay closes in on World Cup qualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:48 IST
Vinicius Júnior's Goal Secures Brazil's World Cup Spot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vinicius Júnior's decisive goal propelled Brazil to a 1-0 win over Paraguay, cementing their position in the 2026 World Cup. The match also marked Carlo Ancelotti's home debut as Brazil's head coach.

Ecuador followed suit by securing a 0-0 draw with Peru, also booking their World Cup spot. Argentina, the reigning champions, assured of a top spot before these matches, had a 1-1 draw against Colombia.

Chile suffered a loss to Bolivia, ending their World Cup aspirations and resulting in head coach Ricardo Gareca's dismissal. Meanwhile, Uruguay edged closer to qualification with a victory over Venezuela.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025