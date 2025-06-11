Vinicius Júnior's Goal Secures Brazil's World Cup Spot
Vinicius Júnior's goal led Brazil to a 1-0 victory against Paraguay, ensuring their spot in the 2026 World Cup. Ecuador also qualified, while Argentina, already secured, drew with Colombia. Chile failed to qualify after a defeat by Bolivia, prompting coach Gareca's departure. Uruguay closes in on World Cup qualification.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:48 IST
Vinicius Júnior's decisive goal propelled Brazil to a 1-0 win over Paraguay, cementing their position in the 2026 World Cup. The match also marked Carlo Ancelotti's home debut as Brazil's head coach.
Ecuador followed suit by securing a 0-0 draw with Peru, also booking their World Cup spot. Argentina, the reigning champions, assured of a top spot before these matches, had a 1-1 draw against Colombia.
Chile suffered a loss to Bolivia, ending their World Cup aspirations and resulting in head coach Ricardo Gareca's dismissal. Meanwhile, Uruguay edged closer to qualification with a victory over Venezuela.
