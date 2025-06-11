Tim Walsh Champions Rugby Revolution in India Through Premier League

Tim Walsh, head coach of the Mumbai Dreamers, is lauding the transformative potential of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) in Indian rugby. Walsh, who previously led the Australian women's rugby sevens team to an Olympic gold medal in 2016, affirms that RPL's tournament structure and professionalism could elevate rugby in India, as noted in an RPL statement.

The former Olympian highlights his positive experience with the Mumbai Dreamers, stating that the team's environment is both welcoming and professionally managed. "The facilities are outstanding, and we're making significant strides in preparation for our matches," Walsh said. RPL is India's pioneering franchise tournament for Rugby Sevens, and he believes the league's unique format fosters player growth.

Walsh underscores the benefits of collaborative knowledge-sharing among players, contributing to their growth both on and off the field. He commends the Indian players in his squad for their adaptability and skill, emphasizing the coaching staff's role in unlocking their potential. The coach also points to RPL's long-term role in supporting India's Olympic aspirations through strategic investment and professionalism.

Acknowledging the contributions of Rugby India and GMR, Walsh views the league as a catalyst for the sport's growth, blending sport with entertainment in India. Looking ahead, Walsh is excited to bring diverse individuals together and succeed as a team. "Enjoyment leads to performance, and we're striving for enthusiasm, challenges, and hopefully, victory," he said.

(With inputs from agencies.)