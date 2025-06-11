Left Menu

WTA Pioneers Fertility Support with Protected Ranking Policy

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has introduced a new rule allowing female players to take time off for fertility protection procedures while maintaining a protected ranking. This initiative supports women's family and career balance, with additional benefits including paid maternity leave and grants from the WTA Maternity Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) announced a groundbreaking policy on Wednesday, allowing female tennis players to retain their rankings while undergoing fertility protection procedures. This initiative aims to help athletes balance family ambitions with sporting careers.

Under the new rule, players can take time off for procedures like egg or embryo freezing and return to competition with a protected ranking. Eligible athletes will receive a Special Entry Ranking (SER), allowing entry into three tournaments, based on a 12-week average ranking.

The policy follows WTA's introduction of up to 12 months of paid maternity leave, bolstered by grants from the WTA Maternity Fund sponsored by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. Former champion Sloane Stephens praised the move, highlighting its support for women athletes navigating family and career choices.

