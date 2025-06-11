Lance Stroll Set for Comeback at Canadian Grand Prix
Lance Stroll has been deemed fit to participate in the Canadian Grand Prix after recuperating from hand and wrist issues. The Canadian driver missed the previous race due to these pains. After a successful surgery and a practice session, he's ready to compete on home soil.
Lance Stroll, the Canadian Formula One driver, is set to return to circuit racing at his home event, the Canadian Grand Prix. Stroll, who drives for Aston Martin, had been sidelined due to hand and wrist pain afflicting him since a surgery after a cycling mishap earlier in 2023.
The 26-year-old missed the Spanish Grand Prix but expressed enthusiasm to resume racing, stating, "I am excited to get back behind the wheel with the team for my home Grand Prix this weekend." His team confirmed his readiness after a medical procedure and successful practice at Paul Ricard.
Sitting 12th in the driver standings with 14 points, Stroll will race before his home crowd, bringing renewed hope and determination as McLaren's Oscar Piastri commands the lead with 186 points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farooq Abdullah Urges Tourists to Embrace J&K Amid Diplomatic Push Against Terrorism
India Eyes Third Spot in Global Economy Race: PM Modi's Bold Vision for 2047
Rajasthan Braces for Thunderstorms Amid Rising Temperatures
Himachal Braces for Storms with Orange Alert Issued
Retailers Embrace Privatization Amid Trump's Trade War Chaos