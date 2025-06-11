Sports Highlights: Milestones, Moves, and Medals

The New York Knicks are facing challenges in recruiting a new head coach after parting ways with Tom Thibodeau, who expressed his farewell in a New York Times ad following his five-season tenure. The Knicks' search continues amidst performance pressures.

Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley tops the NFL retail sales chart for 2024, becoming the first running back since 2017 to achieve this. Simultaneously, Casey Schmitt's homerun aided the San Francisco Giants in securing a record with six consecutive one-run victories.

U.S. soccer fans are hopeful that the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted with Canada and Mexico, will boost the sport's local popularity. As 48 teams gear up for the tournament, officials address travel concerns stemming from recent immigration policies under President Trump's administration.

